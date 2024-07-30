Biden, ‘Reform the Supreme Court, Limit Immunity’

Joe Biden is calling for Supreme Court reform and proposing an 18-year term limit for justices and a binding ethics code. The president is also pushing for an amendment — called “no one is above the law” — that would ban blanket immunity for presidents, in a move that appears to be a criticism of the decision by the wise men to grant Donald Trump immunity from prosecution for official acts. In an op-ed in the Washington Post, the president says: “This country was founded on the principle that no one is above the law. Not the president of the United States, not a Supreme Court justice.”

US: House Speaker, Biden’s Supreme Court Reform Won’t Pass

The Speaker of the House of Representatives has rejected the proposal to reform the Supreme Court presented by President Joe Biden, among others, in an article published today in the Washington Post. Mike Johnson said that the proposal will not go anywhere. “This reform – he commented – says that Democrats want to change the system that has guided our nation since its founding simply because they disagree with some recent decisions of the Court.” “This dangerous ploy of the Biden-Harris administration – he added – will die in the House before it is born.”