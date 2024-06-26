According to the criteria of
The first presidential debate will take place next Thursday, June 27 at 9 PM Eastern Time in Atlanta, Georgia. Each candidate will have 90 minutes to present their ideas and will not be able to interrupt each other. In addition, they will not be able to enter written notes and there will be no live audience. One of the topics of great interest that both candidates are expected to mention will be immigration and These are some of the positions they have expressed so far on the matter..
Joe Biden’s proposals for migrants if he is re-elected as president
Recently, President Joe Biden announced a series of restrictions on the southern border with the intention of stopping the crossing of undocumented immigrants into the North American country. However, from this also announced some benefits for certain migrants.
Likewise, he is expected to speak about his position regarding allocating greater resources to address the issue of migration, since on different occasions He has accused Congress of stopping a reform in this regard.
Donald Trump’s position on immigrants
Republican candidate Donald Trump has always made his anti-immigrant stance very clear. However, he has also shown that could offer permanent residency to certain people.
In a recent interview he said that the Foreign migrants graduated from universities in the United States could access their degree and, automatically, the green card, this to take advantage of specialized labor. However, on other occasions he has also assured that, if elected, will carry out the largest mass deportation operation in American history.
