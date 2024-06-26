The process to reach the United States elections in November continues its course and on this occasion the debates will be held sooner than usual. They are expected to both the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, and the Republican, Donald Trump, speak about their position regarding immigrants. This is what they have mentioned so far.

The first presidential debate will take place next Thursday, June 27 at 9 PM Eastern Time in Atlanta, Georgia. Each candidate will have 90 minutes to present their ideas and will not be able to interrupt each other. In addition, they will not be able to enter written notes and there will be no live audience. One of the topics of great interest that both candidates are expected to mention will be immigration and These are some of the positions they have expressed so far on the matter..

Joe Biden’s proposals for migrants if he is re-elected as president

Recently, President Joe Biden announced a series of restrictions on the southern border with the intention of stopping the crossing of undocumented immigrants into the North American country. However, from this also announced some benefits for certain migrants.

The current president promised facilitate the green card process for undocumented spouses and children of US citizens, as long as they have lived in the United States for at least 10 years. Also announced that it will support dreamers with work visasas long as they are graduating from college and have a formal job offer in a specialized industry.

Likewise, he is expected to speak about his position regarding allocating greater resources to address the issue of migration, since on different occasions He has accused Congress of stopping a reform in this regard.

Both candidates have promised to facilitate green card applications under certain circumstances. Photo:iStock

Donald Trump’s position on immigrants

Republican candidate Donald Trump has always made his anti-immigrant stance very clear. However, he has also shown that could offer permanent residency to certain people.

In a recent interview he said that the Foreign migrants graduated from universities in the United States could access their degree and, automatically, the green card, this to take advantage of specialized labor. However, on other occasions he has also assured that, if elected, will carry out the largest mass deportation operation in American history.