Looking ahead to the presidential elections that will take place on November 5 in the United States, the current president and Democratic candidate, Joe Bidenand the Republican candidate Donald Trump They will face each other in a debate which will begin at 9 PM EDT in Atlanta, Georgia. Here are some live updates.

The first debate in history between a sitting president and a former president It will last ninety minutes and will have two commercial breakswith journalists Jake Tapper and Dana Bash of cnn as moderators. In turn, there will be no public present and the candidates will have their microphone muted unless it is their turn to speakin a day that promises to be very different from their last meeting in 2020.

The presidential debate live: minute by minute



The preparation of both candidates for tonight’s decisive presidential debate was completely different. While Biden spent almost a week at the Camp David presidential retreat to prepare, without appearing in public, Trump attended Republican Party meetings in which he took the opportunity to attack his political rival.

The Latest surveys show different trends, with slight advantages that indicate that tonight’s debate will be key to attracting undecided voters. While the survey conducted jointly by The Economist/YouGov shows a tie at 42 percentthe portal FiveThirtyEight reflects a minimal superiority of Bidenwith 40.8 percent, about trumpwith 40.7 percent.

Although there is no predefined grid on the topics to be discussed, experts from the aforementioned medium suggest that The former president will focus on the current economythe post-pandemic inflation and the decisions in immigration matter. Meanwhile, Biden could express himself about the “undemocratic” intentions of his political rival and the result of the trial in New York.

The official numbers released by the parties show that The former president once again accumulated greater fundraisingby second consecutive monthcompared to his political rival. The Democrat’s team said it managed to raise US$85,000,000 for his campaign, a figure considerably lower than the exorbitant US$141,000,000 secured by Trump’s team.

The The only candidates present in the debate this Thursday, June 27, will be Trump and Bidendespite the insistence of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who earned 15 percent in the ratings and appears on ballots in six states. The top candidates will face each other in a second debate on September 10, organized by the media ABC.