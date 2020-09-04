US presidential favorite, Democratic candidate Joe Biden, has pledged to pressure China over Tibet if he wins the election. Reported by The Times of India.

Biden noted that his foreign policy will be based on values. “I will work with our allies to pressure Beijing and return it to direct dialogue with Tibetan representatives,” he said. The politician also promised to introduce new sanctions against China, personally meet with the Dalai Lama and expand the broadcasting of Voice of America in Tibetan.

Earlier it was reported that the United States will impose new sanctions against China due to human rights violations in Tibet. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that this will happen due to the fact that the Chinese authorities refuse to let American diplomats, politicians and journalists into the region. At the same time, in his opinion, “access to Tibetan territories is becoming increasingly important for the stability of the region, given the violations of human rights by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).”

Tibet was annexed by force to China in the middle of the last century. Since the coming to power of Xi Jinping in 2012, the CCP has intensified its policy of cultural assimilation of ethnic minorities, which mostly affected the Tibetan and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regions.

Fast delivery of news – in the “Feed of the day” in Telegram