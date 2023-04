How did you feel about the content of this article?

For Joe Biden, if maintained, the decision will prevent any woman in the country from accessing the medicine, regardless of whether abortion is authorized in some states. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Piotr Nowak

After Texas Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk issued a ruling that bans the abortion pill mifespristone in the United Statesthe Biden government promised to fight against the magistrate’s decision, reported this Saturday (8) the newspaper The New York Times.

The Texan judge’s decision was announced this Friday (7), invalidating the pill’s approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an entity similar to Anvisa in Brazil, which has authorized the sale of mifespristone since 2000 in the United States. The ruling gives the FDA seven days to appeal.

Hours later, a federal judge in Washington issued an opinion with a contradictory ruling, ordering the FDA not to make changes to the availability of mifepristone in the 18 states where lawsuits are being filed questioning the permission of the abortion pill.

The two conflicting opinions, both on a preliminary basis, created a legal impasse that could be escalated to the Supreme Court of the country, according to The New York Times.

President Joe Biden said his administration will fight the Texas judge’s decision. “This doesn’t just affect women in Texas,” he said in a statement. “If upheld, (the ruling) would prevent women in all states from accessing the drug, regardless of whether abortion is legal in one state.”

Also on Friday night (7), the Attorney General of the United States confirmed that it will appeal the decision of the Federal Court of Texas.