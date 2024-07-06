Biden: If God Descends From Heaven And Tells Me To Drop Out Of The Race, I Will Do It

US President Joe Biden has promised to drop out of the election race in the event of divine intervention. He said this stated in an interview with ABC News.

“If the Lord Almighty comes down from heaven and tells me this, I might do it,” the current head of state said. At the same time, he expressed confidence that the Lord will not come down.

He added that the leadership of the Democratic Party factions in the House of Representatives and the Senate are asking him not to withdraw from the elections.

Earlier, a group of influential American businessmen, sponsors of the Democratic Party, sent a letter to Biden and called on him to withdraw his candidacy from the upcoming elections. At the time of sending to the White House, the document had been signed by 168 people.

Biden himself, amid calls to abandon his repeated bid for the post, has promised to win the presidential election, which will take place in November.