Biden: US will continue to respond to attack on US base in Jordan

The US response to the attack on the base in Jordan will continue, US President Joe Biden promised. This is reported by RIA News.

“Our response began today. It will continue when and where we choose,” the US President said.

At the same time, Biden emphasized that “the United States is not looking for conflict in the Middle East,” but those who want to harm the country should know that such actions will be followed by a reaction.

Earlier, the Pentagon reported that the United States began carrying out strikes in the Middle East in response to a recent drone attack on a US base in northeast Jordan.

The last major raid on the US military occurred on January 27. A drone attacked a US military base in Jordan, as a result of which three people did not survive and more than 40 people were injured of varying degrees of severity. Washington believes that Iran may be behind the attack.