Biden promised not to drag the United States into the conflict in Ukraine and not unleash a third world war

US President Joe Biden promised that his country would not be directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict and thereby unleash a third world war. He stated this during an address following the results of the midterm elections to Congress, which is broadcast by YouTube– Canal of the White House.

We will not get involved in the third world war, shooting down Russian planes and directly getting involved Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

The American leader stressed that Washington “did not give Ukraine carte blanche.”

The threat of a third world

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko refused to believe in the possibility of a third world war.

Well, who today can say that the third world war will not break out. We are closer than ever to her. But I don’t believe there will be a third world war See also Ukrainian media: 'Putin's Russia is drowning in shame' Alexander Lukashenko President of Belarus

The Belarusian leader stressed that the third world war would lead to the destruction of the entire world. “Well, who wants to die today?” he asked rhetorically.

However, on October 28, American journalist and columnist Eric Margolis said that the conflict in Ukraine had already turned into a “mini-version of the third world war.” The intentions of the West in this situation, according to him, are not due to the desire to ensure the freedom of Ukraine.

The goal is to crush the last remnants of the former Soviet Union and turn the fragments into docile mini-states ruled by Washington and London. Eric Margolis Sri Lanka Guardian columnist

Security talks

In October, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius said that the administration of US President Joe Biden should listen to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The journalist stressed that Washington needs to start negotiations with Moscow.

The need for greater diplomatic efforts between Russia and the United States is obvious. But it should be focused on preventing a catastrophic scenario between the two countries. David Ignatius Washington Post columnist

According to Ignatius, Biden must show that the US does not seek the destruction of Russia and wants to avoid direct military conflict. The author of the article also recalled that on the eve of the conflict in Ukraine, the Russian president demanded security guarantees from the West.

Appeal to the West

On October 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin appealed to residents of the EU countries with an appeal to fight for higher wages. In addition, in his speech, Putin noted that Russia is a friend of the West.

Do not believe that Russia is your enemy or adversary. Russia is your friend Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The politician stressed that Moscow has been doing everything for decades and is ready to do everything in the future in order to strengthen relations with Western partners.