US President Joe Biden announced the “only” solution to the Middle East problem. He expressed his opinion at a press conference with President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in at the White House. RIA News…

“We still need a two-state solution, this is the only answer,” the American leader said, referring to the creation of two states.

Biden also stressed that his position on support and commitment to Israel’s security has not changed.

During the same meeting, Biden called the terms of negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. According to him, he is ready to meet with the head of the DPRK on certain conditions, which he will fulfill: first of all, providing for negotiations on the denuclearization of Pyongyang.

The aggravation of the conflict between Palestine and Israel began with clashes in East Jerusalem. On May 10, the Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, based in the Gaza Strip, began a massive shelling of Israel – in total, more than 3,000 rockets were fired across the country. In response, the Israeli army called in 5,000 reservists and launched airstrikes against targets in the Gaza Strip. As a result of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, 12 Israelis and at least 230 residents of the Gaza Strip were killed.