President Biden has made an unexpected visit to kyiv this morning, where he has met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenski, in full controversy over sending combat aircraft to his air forces. The occupant of the White House was to leave this coming midnight for Poland, but he has previously preferred to travel to the former Soviet republic in order to demonstrate the support of the United States for his government just four days after the first anniversary of the Russian invasion .

Nobody knew what was happening, but the Kievs have woken up with the capital completely blocked. Vehicle traffic has been suspended and hundreds of citizens have even been detained on various streets, presumably to keep the route through which Biden had to pass clear amidst very strong security measures. Biden has been photographed with Zelenski outside the Monastery of Saint Michael with the Golden Domes, a monumental building built in the Middle Ages to the west of the Dnieper River and in the heart of the capital’s historic center, where he has allegedly been meeting.

It is the US president’s way of showing his country’s “unwavering” support for Ukraine. In fact, Biden has reiterated that he will maintain this support “for as long as it is necessary”, as his Administration has specified when stressing that he has provided 30,000 million dollars in aid to the former republic. A few days ago, the president announced the sending of US tanks, although he remains firm in his refusal to supply F-16 aircraft despite the pressure that Zelenski is exerting on NATO and its allies, taking advantage of the proximity of the anniversary of the war.

Ukraine has been visited by the majority of international leaders, who have thus shown their support for Zelensky. However, Biden’s journey marks an extraordinary milestone. Until now, the president had stayed away from this type of initiative for security reasons and fearing that an official displacement would increase the escalation of tension with Russia. His wife, Jill Biden, was in western Ukraine last May.