DOn his way to the NATO summit in Vilnius in London, American President Joe Biden spent a day of personal acclimatization, improving the political climate with the British government and jointly invoking climate protection with King Charles III. dedicated. American-British relations have been strained in recent months by the President’s impression that the British government is not doing enough in the peace process in Northern Ireland, where Britain’s exit from the European Union is fueling tensions between Catholic Irish nationalists and Protestant (British) Unionists tightened again.

Even after the current British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had managed to defuse some bureaucratic obstacles and legal disputes through renegotiations with the EU, he had to listen to Biden’s remark (made in distant America) that one had to be careful that the British not let the reconciliation process slip.

Now, after a morning cup of tea with the Prime Minister in the garden at 10 Downing Street, the US President dropped the remark that he could not meet with a “closer friend and greater ally”. The relationship between Washington and London is “rock solid”. The British side in particular always attaches great importance to “the special relationship” with the United States.

Consequently, even before Biden landed in London, attention was paid to the fact that the President had so far only managed to stay in Great Britain for one day, and that although he attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, he only sent his wife and daughter to the coronation of her successor. Even more bitter is the fact that Biden only had time for a coffee hour with Sunak in Belfast in Northern Ireland in March, but then celebrated three days in the south of the Irish island in triumph for his predominantly Irish origins.







Sunak’s predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss had already given up hopes of a trade agreement with the United States that was as comprehensive as possible, which could compensate for the declining trade in goods with the EU. Sunak released more modest talk ratings after the Biden encounter. It was “great for us to continue our talks,” he said, and that the two heads of state and government would continue to consider how they could strengthen their cooperation and create common economic security. The American decision to also supply cluster munitions to Ukraine was also an issue, it was said from Downing Street – here even the largest ally Great Britain does not share the American decision, but argues, like Germany, against the use of this munition.

The President then met the King at Windsor Castle, where – despite the short one-day visit – there was time for military ceremonies and national anthems. If Charles III. If you had felt sorrow that the President had not attended his coronation two months ago, there was no trace of it in his cordial dealings with the guest. Rather, Charles made an effort to match his stride with the President’s careful, hesitant gait as he inspected the honor company, and he did not shy away when Biden laid his hand on the royal shoulder on the way back to the entrance of the castle. The king then steered the conversation with Biden to the topics of climate change and environmental protection – an area in which he has gained a high degree of credibility and knowledge through decades of commitment.