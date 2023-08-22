Just as there is always an October surprise before the November presidential election, every US president seems predestined to face an August (September or October, because there are late) hurricanes. The fate is that few measure up when unexpectedly faced with a catastrophe greater than anyone could imagine.

George W Bush flew over New Orleans four days after Hurricane Katrina devastated the Louisiana coast and left the city submerged under water. While its inhabitants crowded into a hellish sports hall or called for help from the rooftops, the president congratulated the director of the Federal Department of Emergency Management (FEMA) from the air with a historic: “You are doing a phenomenal job!”

Donald Trump took 13 days to visit Puerto Rico after the scourge of Hurricane Maria and will always be remembered with rancor for having thrown rolls of kitchen paper at the victims. Yesterday Joe Biden matched him with a late visit to Maui, the scene of the worst fire in US history. His fame as an empath burned between the embers of the island where for two weeks the neighbors have brought food in private boats, as ordinary citizens did in the Gulf of Mexico when they spontaneously filled the federal absence at Bush’s Katrina. Yesterday, some of those who gave fruits and sandwiches to the survivors did not even look at the sky when their helicopter was heard passing by.

magnitude of the fire

Democratic Gov. Joshua Green gave the president and his wife a 20-minute air tour so they could understand the magnitude of a fire in which flames lit the island like torches, at the terrifying speed of a mile per minute, he has calculated. The tail of a category four hurricane struck Maui this August 8 with gusts of up to 130 kilometers per hour that uprooted trees and knocked down power lines. Some blame the utilities for not shutting off the power, believing those sparks ignited the dry grass of a dry summer.

“Now you’ll see what you can’t see or smell on the news,” a retiree living on the island told the New York Times. Paradoxically, it was one of his followers, because the criticisms of the Republicans have been blunt. No one finds a justification for having delayed the visit so much, no matter how much all the presidents justify his absence with the desire not to distract from emergency tasks. For those who have lost everything and live on borrowed money somewhere, the two weeks since the flames engulfed Maui’s old capital feel like an eternity. Biden has lost the opportunity to comfort them with the stories of what he felt when he lost his wife and his daughter in a car accident back in 1972, as he told once again yesterday. “I know what you feel in your chest,” he said in his 10-minute speech. “Imagine a father looking for his son.”

After the aerial glimpse, the Biden couple walked ruefully through the charred streets as if parading through an apocalyptic movie set, flanked by twisted cars and houses reduced to their foundations. Alarms never went off and emergency messages were silenced on phones that had lost signal hours before. Chaos engulfed those who tried to escape and got stuck in the traffic jam. 40 dogs are still searching for bodies among the 4,000 burnt-out cars and more than 2,000 buildings. According to what the White House domestic security adviser, Sherwood-Randall, told him, 87% of the burnt area has been traced, but many of the bodies will never be able to be identified.

list of missing

The rain that Tropical Storm Hilary brings this week will sweep away the ashes among which are still presumed some of the 850 people still on the missing list, and who will join the 114 confirmed dead, of whom only 27 have been able to be identified. “I know that nothing can replace the loss of life. I will do everything in my power to help Maui recover and rebuild,” the president promised.

The speech was brief, because Biden left more than an hour to personally comfort the 350 relatives who were waiting for him at a community center. The same one to which some of the guests did not want to go, because many have gone from the initial shock to the resentment of feeling abandoned. “I promise we’ll be here as long as it takes,” he told them.

The White House recalled that more than a thousand federal employees are on the ground and have distributed 50,000 food rations, 75,000 liters of water, 5,000 cots and 10,000 blankets, as well as ten million dollars in federal assistance, which includes rental items. Figures that sounded hollow to those who held banners in their path with “Fuck Biden” (Fuck Biden) or even “Trump won” (Trump won).

Memory is short, but resentment can run deep. In front of the historic banyan tree that presided over the city of Lahaina, “burnt but still standing,” Biden recalled that in these two weeks he has been in “continuous contact” with the governor of Hawaii offering him the resources he needs, and will continue to do so. Like that bayan tree, “fire cannot reach the roots,” he told them symbolically. Maui is strong. The whole country is with you.” END