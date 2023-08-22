US President Joe Biden arrived in Hawaii Monday to see the widespread devastation caused by the recent wildfires in Maui and to meet with survivors.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green received Biden and his wife, Jill, in Maui, about two weeks after huge fires fanned by strong winds broke out in the town of Lahaina, killing at least 114 people.

Biden is expected to take a helicopter tour to inspect the damage, followed by an announcement of additional funding for relief operations and the appointment of a federal response coordinator.

Some, including survivors of the fires in Maui and some Republicans seeking to take on Biden in next year’s presidential election, have pointed out that federal aid has been inadequate and disorganized.