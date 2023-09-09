US government deleted posts with false information about covid-19; Justice says action favored the president

The United States Court ruled this Friday (September 8, 2023) that Joe Biden’s government and the country’s Center for Disease Control violated the US Constitution by deleting and suppressing publications with false information about Covid-19 on the social networks.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the restrictions violate the 1st Amendment of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to free speech. The decision was made by a panel of 3 judges, all nominated by Republican presidents. The information is from Bloomberg.

The decision says that Joe Biden’s team made a “pressure campaign aimed at coercing social media companies to suppress speech, views and content disfavored by the government”.

According to Justice, Biden was interested in encouraging vaccination. The blocking of fake news about the coronavirus would help the government to immunize as many people as possible.

The Attorney Generals of the States of Minnesota and Louisiana had already alleged violation of the government’s right to freedom of expression. Republicans generally hold this point of view.

Biden and his team have yet to appeal. If they do, the case will go to the Supreme Court of the United States. The US Supreme Court justices are mostly conservative – which can lead to a defeat for the president.