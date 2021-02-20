Biden: Vaccines are safe and the key to overcoming the pandemic

US President Joe Biden used his visit to the Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine factory to pass a message reassuring the American people that vaccines are safe and the key to overcoming the pandemic.

“Vaccines are safe. Please, for the sake of yourselves, your families, your community and this country, take the vaccine when it is your turn and it is available. This way we beat the pandemic,” said the US president, standing in front of manufacturing equipment at a production center in Michigan.

He added that the companies that manufacture vaccines are “a lot of scrutiny”, and that “they take more time to do safety measures than they do to make the vaccine. They are so accurate.”

“If there is a message that must be conveyed to everyone, it is the following: Vaccines are safe,” he said.

Biden pointed out that the program to deliver vaccines to all people is as complex as the challenge of manufacturing them, stressing that “there has never been a massive logistical challenge like the one we’re trying to do, but we’re getting the work done.”

Biden considered it easy to exceed his goal of vaccinating 100 million people in the first 100 days of his presidency, with the average number of people who are vaccinated daily in the United States reaching 1.7 million.

But Biden avoided giving predictions about when the health crisis will end, especially since all expectations indicate that the number of deaths will exceed 500 thousand in the country.

He said that 600 million doses of vaccine are sufficient for everyone. They are expected to be ready by the end of July.