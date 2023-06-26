A bridge collapsed this Saturday in the Yellowstone River, in Montana, when a train with dangerous substances passed over it. Two weeks ago, a truck crashed in Philadelphia, collapsing a bridge on I-95, a key communication artery on the East Coast. The United States continues with an endowment of infrastructure that is somewhat outdated and in need of large investments. The president, Joe Biden, got Congress to pass a law with multimillion-dollar investments and has climbed on its back to spread money to endowment needs throughout the country. He will use those investments to campaign for re-election in 2024. This Monday he launched a new tour called Invest in America from the White House.

The new round of investment announcements begins, however, with telecommunications infrastructure and internet access. More than 8.5 million homes and small businesses are in areas without high-speed internet access, and millions more struggle with limited or unreliable internet options, according to the White House. “Just as Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Rural Electrification Act brought electricity to nearly every home and farm in America, President Biden and Vice President Harris are fulfilling their historic commitment to connect all Americans to high-speed Internet. reliable and affordable speed by the end of the decade,” the White House announced.

The Commerce Department announced Monday funding for each state, territory, and the District of Columbia for the deployment of high-speed Internet infrastructure through the Broadband Equal Access and Deployment (BEAD) program, a grant program from 42,450 million dollars (about 39,000 million euros at the current exchange rate) created in the Infrastructure Law. Biden has appeared this Monday at the White House to present it.

This is the largest Internet funding announcement ever made in the United States, and with it Biden kicks off a three-week nationwide tour of the President, Vice President and other senior members of his Administration to highlight investments , jobs and projects undertaken during the current presidency.

Fund awards award more than $1 billion to 19 states. The top 10 recipients are, in alphabetical order: Alabama, California, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington. With this and other programs, the goal is to be able to connect all citizens and small businesses with high-speed, reliable and affordable internet by 2030.

‘Bidenomics’

This Wednesday, Biden will also give a speech in Chicago (Illinois) to defend his economic management, with which millions of jobs have been created and unemployment has fallen to its lowest in the last half century. The big economic mole of the last two years has been inflation, but it has fallen to less than half in the last year.

Faced with some Republicans locked in the debate on the accusations of Donald Trump, Biden wants to show concrete results. Already in the legislative elections of November of last year, he appealed to the workers’ vote, presenting himself as the most unionist president in the history of the United States, but then the price of gasoline and food eclipsed any economic achievement. Now that inflation has subsided to 4%, its lowest since April 2021, the president wants to puff up his chest and on Wednesday he will give a speech in Chicago about what the White House has dubbed bidenomics, the economic policy of his mandate.

The economic outlook, however, is uncertain. Economists have been predicting a recession that has not yet arrived for more than a year. Now it is expected for the end of this year, when the effects of the interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve will be felt more. So far, however, the strength of the labor market has remained despite the tightening of monetary conditions.

Economists point to a slight recession, although there are those who expect a soft landing for the economy, that is, a slowdown in activity that will allow inflation to be controlled without the country going into recession. If there is to be a recession, Biden had better come early and not overlap with the 2024 presidential campaign, in which he will seek re-election.

