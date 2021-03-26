US President Joe Biden used “cheat sheets” detailing the key points of politics and personalities of the journalists present at Thursday’s briefing. This was announced on Friday, March 26, by the TV channel. Fox News…

The event was the first official press conference of a politician in the office of president. In the photo taken by journalists, Biden is holding a cheat sheet labeled “Infrastructure” with data and abstracts for discussion. As the journalists saw, one of the points said that “China spends 3 times more on infrastructure than the United States.”

Another photo shows a cheat sheet with data from journalists who attended his press conference. A number was circled in the photographs next to some of the reporters’ photographs.

Only 25 reporters were admitted to the press conference, and Biden answered a limited number of questions from a list of pre-selected journalists before leaving the podium. As noted by the TV channel, mainly media friendly to Biden’s administration were allowed to attend the press conference. Critics have already called on administration officials to make the US president available to the press.

Biden answered questions related to the ongoing crisis on the southern border, his views on calls for an end to piracy, the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, and other topics. He also spoke about plans to run for a second term in 2024.

As reported the day before, a video appeared on the Web showing a moment when, during a question from journalists about how the president is preparing for the upcoming press conference, Biden replied: “What press conference?”

On March 25, it became known that Biden forgot who he was talking to during his speech. His assistant demanded that the journalists complete their communication with the president.

Biden, 78, has become the oldest president since his election as head of state. His health has repeatedly become and remains a subject of discussion.