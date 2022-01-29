“I’m going to send troops to Eastern Europe and NATO countries in the near term. Not a lot,” Biden told reporters as he got off the plane after returning from a tour of eastern Pennsylvania.

The United States had put 8,500 soldiers on standby to reinforce NATO.

Biden reiterated that he would not send US forces to Ukraine, which is not a member of the military coalition.

Sending troops to Eastern European countries will be an additional means of putting pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, who the US administration believes may launch an attack on Ukraine next February.

More than 100,000 Russian soldiers are deployed on the Ukrainian border Since the end of 2021, which Washington considers an indication of an imminent invasion.