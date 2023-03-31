Former President Donald Trump had eased the strict rules imposed on banks with assets ranging between one hundred and two hundred and fifty billion dollars.

But Biden urged regulators to consider a set of amendments aimed at “reducing the risk of future banking crises,” according to a White House statement.

A White House official, in a briefing, described the measures as “reasonable steps that the current authority could take” without congressional approval.

And while major banks such as Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase are subject to stricter rules in terms of capital and liquidity, under Trump, the requirements for medium-sized banks have been relaxed.

And imposed the “Dodd-Frank” law, which was passed in the aftermath of the financial crisis in the world in the year 2008 more stringent standards on banks with assets of not less than 50 billion dollars.

But in 2018, an amendment signed by Trump lifted the strict criteria for banks with assets ranging between $50 billion and $100 billion.

As for banks with assets ranging between one hundred and two hundred and fifty billion dollars, the strict rules will not be imposed automatically, but rather the regulatory bodies must impose them on a case-by-case basis.

In his announcement issued Thursday, Biden called for annual stress tests for these banks to clarify how they would be liquidated in the event of their bankruptcy, and to determine requirements in terms of capital.

The White House statement did not refer specifically to the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) or to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, but rather to “federal banking agencies in consultation with the Treasury Department.”

Regulators affiliated with the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation have told several congressional committees that they are conducting a review of Silicon Valley’s oversight and will address any regulatory failures.