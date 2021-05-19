The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has communicated this Wednesday to the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, that he expects “a significant war de-escalation today” between Israel and the Palestinian militias in Gaza, with a view to achieving a ceasefire in the area. after 10 days of hostilities. Biden wanted to set a date today for this relaxation of tensions.

In a statement, the White House has reported a new and “detailed discussion” on the situation in the Gaza Strip, and the process to limit the capabilities of Hamas and “other terrorist elements.” It is also notified in the statement that the diplomatic efforts of the governments of the region and the United States are still underway.

Biden already transferred last Monday to Netanyahu who was in favor of a ceasefire between the Israeli forces and Hamas – without clearly demanding that it be immediate – although this same Wednesday the prime minister of Israel has once again removed the possibility of an agreement and he has insisted that the goal remains to reduce any potential threats from Gaza.

Today’s is Biden’s fourth call to Netanyahu since the current escalation began on May 10, which has already left more than 210 Palestinians dead and 12 in Israel in the exchange of attacks.

So far, Israel has insisted on ending the offensive on Gaza despite US calls for a truce. This Tuesday, Israel maintained the offensive against Gaza with an intense bombardment on the Hamas network of tunnels. Both Netanyahu and the top military commanders insisted that planned military operations would be completed before considering a ceasefire, thus ignoring Washington. The escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip has forced Biden to become increasingly involved in a conflict that he intended to put on the back burner of his tenure.

Subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region.