US President and Israeli Prime Minister spoke by phone this Sunday (19.Mar.2023)

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, asked the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, this Sunday (March 19, 2023) to seek consensus on his Judiciary reform project. The 2 spoke by phone and Biden said that the reform must respect fundamental democratic values.

The White House issued a statement regarding Biden’s conversation with Netanyahu. The US president said that the relationship between the two countries is based on “democratic principles”.

“The president [Joe Biden] offered support to ongoing efforts to reach agreement on proposed judicial reforms consistent with these fundamental principles.”, says an excerpt from the statement. Here’s the full (21 KB).

Biden declared to Netanyahu “that democratic societies are strengthened by genuine checks and balances and that fundamental change must be pursued with the widest possible base of popular support”.

On January 11, Israel’s Minister of Justice, Yariv Levin, presented bill that proposes changes in the country’s judiciary. Protesters say the proposal restricts the powers of the Supreme Court.

Among the reform proposals is the possibility for Parliament to annul Court decisions and control appointments of judges. Leaders of the Israeli opposition, former attorneys general and the president of the local Supreme Court, Esther Hayut, demonstrated against the text.

Several protesters took to the streets against the proposal. On February 13, around 100,000 people took to the streets against the text in Jerusalem.

The project was approved in 1st round by the Knesset on 13 February. Another 2 rounds of voting in Parliament would still be needed.

On February 21, the Legislative Assembly voted to go ahead with the reform. The text was approved by 63 votes in favor and 47 against, with no abstentions. On the 22nd of the same month, the House approved the project in preliminary reading and it was sent to the Constitution, Law and Justice Commission, where it is discussed before returning to parliament to be sanctioned.

BASE LAWS

Israel has so-called basic laws, which function like the country’s Constitution. If the Legislature approves any new law that violates this basis –that is, a law considered unconstitutional—, the Supreme Court can strike it down.

The voted bill requires the Supreme Court to make a unanimous decision of 15 justices to amend or strike down a law for violating the base laws. In addition, it allows members of the Legislative Assembly to reverse this type of decision by the Judiciary if they have 61 of the 120 votes of the legislators. In practice, the Supreme Court is barred from barring unconstitutional laws.