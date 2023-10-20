The president of United States, Joe Bidenurged Israel this Thursday not to be carried away by anger after the attack carried out on October 7 by the armed wing of Hamas and reaffirmed its vision that the two-state solution is the most viable path to the end of the Palestinian conflict. Israeli.

“I have asked the Government of Israel not to let itself be carried away by anger,” said the president in a speech from the Oval Office of the White House, which was broadcast live on the country’s main television networks.

Biden compared the moment he is living Israel with which his country experienced after the attacks of September 11, 2001, when many Americans were outraged and “mistakes” were made in the United States’ response to terrorism, while seeking justice.

“In times like these, when fear and suspicion, anger and rage run strong, we have to work harder than ever to hold on to the values ​​that make us who we are, a nation of religious freedom and freedom of expression.” , he claimed.

The American president tried to tone down the warmongering discourse of recent days, although his support for Israel remains clear and today he announced that tomorrow he will ask Congress for an urgent budget allocation to defend that country, which according to the press could be quantified at 14 billion dollars.

Biden wanted to refer in his speech to the social consequences that are being produced by the war in Loop and stated that in recent days past fears have been revived. “Jewish families are worried about being attacked at school,” while we are seeing again “the Islamophobia and mistrust we saw after 9/11.”

The president recalled the murder last week in Chicago of a six year old palestinian boywhose mother was seriously injured at the hands of her landlord in what the Prosecutor’s Office considers a hate crime.

“We cannot sit idly by and remain silent when this happens. We must unequivocally denounce anti-Semitism. We must also unequivocally denounce Islamophobia,” he said.

The United States, he added, rejects “all forms of hatred,” against Jews, Muslims, or anyone else.

Although support for Israel from the US Congress is almost unanimous, in recent days there have been protests in the streets of the United States in favor of Palestine and against the participation of the United States in the conflict.

A protest inside and outside the United States Capitol demanded that the Joe Biden Administration and Congress advocate for a ceasefire in Gaza and stop financing the Israeli “genocide” in Palestine, according to some of their posters.

The protest was called by the progressive organizations “If not now” and “Jewish voice for Peace”, made up of American Jews mobilized against the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, which were behind another similar demonstration held on Monday before the White House.

Biden traveled to Israel and this Wednesday supported the Israeli thesis about the explosion the day before in a Gaza hospitalwhich points to a failed Islamic Jihad rocket as the cause, and convinced Israel to agree to entry of basic humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave from Egypt.

EFE