US President Joe Biden has urged Congress to pass “as soon as possible” a law that would provide $52 billion to support semiconductor production in the United States.
Speaking to economic and union officials, Biden said, “America invented semiconductors, but with time we allowed production to leave abroad.”
He stressed the “urgent necessity” that the United States re-manufacture these electronic chips used in many tools of daily life, for economic reasons, but also for reasons related to national security.
The demand for electronic chips increased sharply in light of the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic, which sparked a crisis that worsened with the closure of factories in China due to a wave of infections.
In this context, the president stressed that “Congress must pass this law as soon as possible.”
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo stressed that it was “vital” to refer the law to the president for signature “as of this week”.
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan also warned that “American dependence on a small number of factories abroad is dangerous.”
Prevalent in everyday life, semiconductors are mainly produced in Asia and are essential in making cars, smartphones and even medical equipment and tools such as vacuum cleaners.
With the outbreak of the epidemic, the inventories of electronic chips in manufacturers decreased to an alarming extent, and the Biden administration asserts that this crisis has a direct impact on the rising inflation in the United States.
