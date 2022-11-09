Biden announced the need to check the cooperation of Elon Musk with other countries

US President Joe Biden, during a conversation with reporters at the White House, said it was necessary to check the cooperation of American entrepreneur Elon Musk with other countries. The broadcast is on YouTubechannel of the White House.

“I think that Elon Musk’s collaborations or technical ties with other countries deserve to be checked to see if he is doing something inappropriate or not,” he said.

According to the head of the White House, he does not blame the businessman for anything, but simply insists on “studying” this issue.

Earlier, The Washington Post reported that Musk is increasingly feared by the US authorities because of his increased political influence and “reckless” statements. According to the publication, it was the cooperation between Washington and Musk that made him a successful businessman, but despite successes in space and national security, officials fear his increased “power.”