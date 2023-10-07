Congressmen called on Biden to inform them about negotiations with Russia on Ukraine

American congressmen called on President Joe Biden to inform Congress about the strategy towards Ukraine and supposedly possible negotiations with Russia to end the conflict. reports about this RIA News.

The head of the US House Foreign Policy Committee, Michael McCaul, and Senator Jim Risch said that the White House has failed to formulate a strategy to help Ukraine that is based on the interests of Washington. They also expressed concern about possible secret negotiations with Russian officials, from which Ukrainian officials were excluded.

“We must be informed of your administration’s strategy for successfully ending the war… and all of your measures to interact with Russia,” the congressmen urged Biden in the letter.

Lawmakers also demanded that the American leader explain what a “victory for Ukraine” and a “defeat for Russia” look like. They expect to receive answers to their questions no later than November 6th.

The last face-to-face negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul on March 29, 2022. On May 22 of the same year, the head of the Moscow delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, announced the freezing of the negotiation process. He clarified that the Russian side has never refused negotiations at the highest level.