‘Biden urged Netanyahu to take three-day pause in fighting’

During a phone call between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, Biden asked for a three-day pause in fighting in Gaza. That reports the American news site Axios. The White House previously announced that the two leaders had discussed, among other things, the release of hostages and the introduction of “tactical pauses.”

However, according to Axios, Biden wants a longer pause in fighting so that Hamas can release a group of hostages and provide more clarity about which other hostages are still alive. In the same conversation, Netanyahu reportedly said he did not trust Hamas. Israeli officials reportedly told Axios that a pause in fighting of this duration would amount to a ceasefire for Netanyahu.