US President Joe Biden unveiled his $ 2 trillion economic bailout plan. Reported by The New York Times.

“This is a once-in-a-generation investment in America, unlike what we have seen or done since we built the interstate highway system and conducted the space race a few decades ago,” said the American leader. He added that this is the largest investment in jobs since World War II.

The plan provides for the allocation of 621 billion dollars to modernize transport infrastructure, 400 billion to support the elderly and disabled, 300 billion to support the industrial sector. In addition, $ 213 billion will be spent on renovating and building affordable housing and $ 100 billion on developing broadband networks.

The plan also includes the introduction of a new standard for the energy generation sector with the aim of reducing emissions in the sector to zero by 2035. The head of state believes that the plan will help win global competition with China.

To fund the program, Biden intends to increase corporate taxes to 28 percent. The politician promised that his long-term economic program would not increase the national debt.

In early March, the US Senate approved a $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package for the American economy. According to him, all working families in the United States will be paid $ 1.4 thousand, and the weekly unemployment benefits will be increased by $ 400.