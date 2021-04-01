US President Joe Biden presented the US infrastructure development program, Izvestia TV channel reports.

The project provides for the renovation of airports, improvement of urban transport, construction of new roads. Electricity and water supply systems are to be repaired on a large scale. Electric vehicle charging stations will appear in cities. All American regions will provide fast internet. Part of the funds will be used to combat the effects of global warming.

“In fact, this is the largest investment in jobs in the United States since World War II. This will create millions of jobs, well-paid jobs and lead to economic growth, make us more competitive, advance our national security interests, ”said the American leader.

The total cost of the project is $ 2.3 trillion. Biden expects the plan to be approved in late spring.

