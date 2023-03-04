Joe Biden operated on for a skin lesion on the chest: “It was a tumor”

joe Biden, 80, underwent surgery in February for a “small” skin lesion that proved cancerous upon examination, her doctor announced this, stating that “all the cancerous tissue has been successfully removed.” The cancerous lesion, identified and removed during the US president’s routine medical examination on Feb. 16, is of a nature that “is not prone to spread or metastasize,” the doctor said in a report released by the White House, adding that “no further treatment was needed”.

On Feb. 16, Biden underwent surgery for a skin lesion on his chest that turned out to be carcinoma and it was completed successfully. According to a statement by the White House physician, Kevin O’Connor, the operation took place on the day Biden was due to undergo his medical examination. At the time, the White House said the president was in “good health” and “fit” for service.

Now the doctor explains that that day Biden underwent removal of a “skin lesion” from his chest at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. The removed tissue was biopsied and “as expected” contained cancer cells. All the cancerous tissue was “successfully” removed according to the president’s doctor, who also explained that the entire affected area was treated with “electrodesiccation”, which consists of drying the tissues with high frequency.

The doctor pointed out that the lesions of basal cell carcinoma “they don’t tend to spread or metastasize,” as happens in “more severe” cases of skin cancer, such as melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma. However, he admitted that these types of cancerous lesions can grow in size and create more significant problems that require more than surgical removal. The biopsied area has “healed well,” according to the medical report, which adds that future medical checkups will include dermatological exams.

