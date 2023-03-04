US President Joe Biden underwent surgery this February to remove a “small” skin tumor that turned out to be cancerous after examination, according to his doctor Friday.
“All of the cancerous tissue was successfully removed,” Biden’s doctor, Kevin O’Conner, said.
This cancerous tumor, which was discovered and removed during a routine medical examination of the US President on February 16, is of a nature that “does not tend to spread or cause the emergence of cancerous metastases,” according to what the doctor explained in a report published by the White House, adding that “there was no need for More treatment.”
O’Connor explained that this distinguishes it from the “more serious” forms of skin cancer.
The White House doctor indicated that the place from which the tumor was removed “has healed well.”
After the medical visit on February 16, the doctor stated that Joe Biden “spent a lot of time in the sun during his youth” and that, before becoming president, he had undergone operations to remove cancerous tumors.
At the time, the doctor concluded that Biden (80 years old), who intends to run for a second term in the 2024 elections, was “in good health” and “qualified” to perform his duties after he underwent a physical examination.
