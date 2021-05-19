US President Biden has called Nord Stream 2 “a bad deal for Europe”. Now he is faced with allegations that he never really wanted to prevent the Baltic Sea pipeline.

Washington, DC – The government of US President Joe Biden * is coming under pressure in connection with the controversial German-Russian Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream 2. The background is a report from the US news site Axios from Tuesday, according to which the US government wants to forego the application of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG in Zug, Switzerland, and its German managing director Matthias Warnig. Republicans in the US Congress reacted indignantly. The top Republican on the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael McCaul, announced that he should AxiosReport are true, that would indicate that the Biden government never really wanted to prevent the pipeline.

“This pipeline is not a simple commercial project that could affect our relations with (the government in) Berlin. It is a Russian project of malicious influence that threatens to deepen Europe’s energy dependence on Moscow, ”criticized McCaul. “If the Putin regime is allowed to complete this pipeline, it will only be because the Biden government has decided to allow it.” The Republican Senator Ben Sasse accused Biden of “a massive strategic leverage in Europe” for Russian President Vladimir Putin * to give ”.

Nord Stream 2 pipeline project: USA waives sanctions for the time being – doesn’t Biden want to shatter relations with Germany?

Axios had reported that in an upcoming report to the US Congress on sanctions because of the Nord Stream 2 construction, the US State Department only wanted to impose punitive measures on a few more Russian ships. The ministry also wants to state that Nord Stream 2 AG and its managing director are involved in activities that can be sanctioned. To justify the waiver of punitive measures, the Ministry wants to cite national interests. The report to Congress is due every 90 days, the deadline expires this week.

Axios interpreted the alleged decision of the Biden government to mean that it was unwilling to shatter its relations with Germany because of Nord Stream 2 *. The almost completed Baltic Sea pipeline has been one of the main points of contention in German-American relations for years. mirror-According to information, the federal government is informed of the decision from Washington.

Nord Stream 2: USA rejects pipeline from Russia to Germany

In a telephone conversation with his German colleague Heiko Maas on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken again emphasized that the US continued to reject the pipeline from Russia to Germany, as the State Department announced in Washington. “Secretary of State Blinken underscored the US’s determination to work with allies and partners to counter Russian efforts that undermine our collective security.” Blinken had said at his Senate hearing before confirmation in office in January about the pipeline, which was almost completed by then : “I am determined to do everything we can to prevent this completion.”

So far, the US has only imposed sanctions against the Russian laying ship “Fortuna” and its operating company KVT-RUS because of Nord Stream 2 – these punitive measures were imposed by the government of Republican President Donald Trump * announced shortly before the end of her term in January. The ship and the company were also mentioned in the first Blinking report from the US State Department to Congress on February 19. Contrary to expectations, other companies were not punished or threatened with punitive measures at the time. Even after that, Republicans had criticized Biden allowing the pipeline to be completed.

Biden calls Nord Stream 2 “bad deal for Europe”

Biden has repeatedly called Nord Stream 2 a “bad deal for Europe”. At the end of 2019, construction work on the pipeline, which was already very far advanced, was stopped after the USA had enacted an initial sanctions law (Peesa) against the special ships that laid the pipes. In a second law (Peesca), the sanction options were made much broader. Both laws were supported by both Republicans and Democrats in Congress.

After completion, Nord Stream 2 is expected to transport 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year from Russia to Germany. The USA fear that the project will make Europe too dependent on Russian gas. Eastern European countries such as Poland and the Baltic countries are also rejecting the pipeline. Proponents counter the Americans that they are only looking for better sales opportunities for their liquefied gas in Europe. (dpa / cibo) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA