Biden explained in a tweet on the X website: “Hamas launched a terrorist attack because it fears nothing more than for Israelis and Palestinians to live side by side in peace.”

He added, “Continuing on the path of terrorism, violence, murder and war is tantamount to giving Hamas what it seeks. We cannot do that.”

The White House said today that Washington is working on the possibility of extending the current truce.

The CIA director arrived William Burns To Qatar on Tuesday. The talks were attended by David Barnea, head of the Israeli intelligence agency – Mossad, and head of the Egyptian intelligence service, Major General Abbas KamelAnd senior officials from Qatar.