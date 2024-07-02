Joe Biden is not sick. In the televised debate with Donald Trump “he didn’t have a great night” and “had a cold”. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre answered questions from the press after the president’s televised flop in his confrontation with his rival. Biden does not suffer from Alzheimer’s or senile dementia or a degenerative disease. “No,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre responded to a question posed after the televised duel with Donald Trump.

Biden “knows how to do the job,” she said. “It was a bad night,” the spokeswoman repeated several times, when pressed by reporters. “It’s not unusual for a sitting president to have a bad night in the first debate,” she added.

Biden is capable of “recovering” from debate performance “He knows how to recover,” the spokeswoman told reporters, adding that the medical team had previously said a cognitive assessment “is not necessary” for the 81-year-old U.S. president. “We have been transparent and have released the medical team’s reports every year since he’s been in office,” she added.

For the White House, those on Biden’s health are “fair questions” to ask a president who admits “I’m not young” and “I don’t debate like I used to.” “We believe in this case it was a bad night,” he repeated, assuring that the president had not taken any medicine for the “cold” and insisting on “transparency” in communication.

The Biden case is not closed, however, for Nancy Pelosi, a point of reference for the Democratic panorama“I think it’s legitimate to ask ‘was it an episode or are we facing a condition?'” the former Democratic Speaker of the House said in response to a question from MSNBC about whether the president had slurred his words and lost his train of thought during the debate.

The 84-year-old former Democratic Speaker, who still holds great sway within the party, said the question about capacity “is completely legitimate, with respect to both candidates,” noting that questions must also be asked about Rump.

Pelosi later said she had not spoken to Biden since the debate but had been in touch with people close to him, “so it’s not that we haven’t had the opportunity to raise our concerns or get some answers.” The Democrat then admitted that in recent days she has heard “different” opinions about Biden’s ability to navigate the difficult campaign ahead of him, with some reiterating that “Joe is our candidate, we love him, we trust him, his vision, his ability, his judgment, his integrity.”

“I trust his judgment,” Pelosi concluded, who still believes it is “essential” that the president do “not one, maybe two” interviews with journalists to demonstrate his ability without a written speech. At the debate, the candidates were not allowed to bring any prepared speeches or notes to the podium.