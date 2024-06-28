USA 2024, Biden: “I know what I’m doing”

I know how to do this job. I wouldn’t run again if I didn’t believe I could do it.” Joe Biden said this, admitting that he knows “I’m not young, to state the obvious. Donald Trump is a threat.” “I can give you my word: I wouldn’t run again if I didn’t believe with all my heart that I could do this job. I intend to win this state in November. I’m not young, to state the obvious. I don’t walk as well as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to. But I know how to tell the truth and how to do this job,” Biden explained in North Carolina, appearing much more powerful than he did in the debate against Trump less than 24 hours ago. The president appeared confident and decisive in Raleigh, thus responding to calls from various quarters for him to withdraw from the race for the White House.

Biden-Trump duel, the Dems are looking for a replacement. But the staff: “Joe doesn’t give up”

Chaos in the Democratic Party after the performance of the head of the White House in the debate on CNN. Trump often evaded questions but appeared more vigorous than the eighty-one-year-old president, who confirmed fears about his physical condition. For Kamala Harris “He started slow and finished strong.” But now the Democrats are talking about it openly: Joe Biden must be replaced. “The movement to convince Biden not to run is real,” a Democratic representative told Politico.com. The Minority Leader of the House, Hakeem Jeffries, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer could mount a “joint effort” to push the president out of the race. At the time, a campaign official announced that the president “will not withdraw” from the 2024 presidential race. “Obviously he will not withdraw,” Biden campaign spokesman Seth Schuster told The Hill.

According to the AGI, many Democrats say the idea of ​​an early debate to refute the incessant questions about age has not only backfired but has caused damage that may prove irreversible. One Democratic lawmaker said “reflection is needed” from Biden on the way forward and suggested that private conversations between lawmakers were even harsher. Many senior party officials, however, believe Biden cannot be convinced, much less pressured. One Democratic governor called the debate “more than bad” but said it was “too late” to nominate a new candidate. No one in Biden’s orbit wants to be the man called to ask him to step aside, and for this reason too the choice could fall on a woman: first lady Jill Biden. With less than two months to go until the Democratic convention, Biden would have to agree to withdraw so that the party can (re)open the race. And there is no sign that Biden is willing to consider ending a half-century-long political career with a humiliating mid-campaign exit.

Trump on the attack on immigration

The two enter the studio without shaking hands. Biden claims to have lifted the nation from the “chaos” left by his predecessor, increasing jobs. Trump retorts that during his administration the economy was running well before Covid arrived, a problem that – he claims – he was never “credited with having solved”.

With Biden instead, the former president attacks, the US would have become a “third world country” devastated by illegal immigration, which brings in through the border with Mexico, defined as “the most dangerous on Earth”, people who come “from prisons and mental institutions”, “rape and kill” and “sleep in luxury hotels while our veterans sleep in the streets”. Biden has implemented a late crackdown on immigration but the increase in the number of illegal entries in some phases of his mandate is one of his major weaknesses, which Trump continually insists on, even when they ask him to do something completely different. His Democratic opponent, in turn, accuses him of “exaggerating” and “lying”.

From Abortion to Ukraine, the Topics of the Conversation

On social security, economy, energy and environment, both claim to have done better than the other but they do not go into the data in depth, time is short. Then the issue of abortion. Biden promises to restore Roe vs Wade, the entrepreneur says that there is more freedom if the competence returns to the individual states and assures that he will not intervene to block the abortion pill.

On foreign policy, however, Trump did not explain how he intends to resolve the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, where Israel, he declared, “must finish the job”. He once again joked about Zelensky as an “excellent businessman who always manages to leave here with money” but defined the peace conditions set by Putin as “unacceptable”. For the tycoon, the war between Moscow and Kiev broke out because Biden, with the disorderly withdrawal from Afghanistan, “the most embarrassing day in our history”, showed himself weak and pushed Putin to “think he can take Ukraine”. And even the October 7 attack, according to Trump, would never have happened if he had been in the White House.

After an hour has passed, Biden seems to be gaining comfort and his throat clears. And she lands a couple of low blows. She says Trump is “a convicted felon” who “had sex with a porn star when his wife was pregnant” and therefore “can’t come and lecture us.” Trump denies having had relations with Stormy Daniels, indeed, he would be entirely a fabrication by the Democrats.

On the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, committed by his agitated supporters who had taken to the extreme consequences the fight to overturn a vote that Trump continues to consider illegitimate, the real estate developer shifts the responsibility for the riots to Nancy Pelosi, then Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives, who rejected his proposal to send ten thousand members of the National Guard. But will Trump accept the next verdict of the polls, whatever it is? “If the vote is legitimate and free, yes,” he assures. Biden reminds him that his attempts, including judicial ones, to carry out recounts in his favor have all failed.

A black deputy for “The Donald”?

And the debate is being hosted by Atlanta, Georgia, a state where Trump is said to have put direct pressure on the local administration for this purpose. As well as a state with a large black community. And the choices of African Americans will be decisive, because Trump enjoys unusual support among them for a Republican. In fact, he claims to have increased their jobs and adds that illegal immigration must be stopped so that they do not lose them.

It is not unlikely that the vice presidential candidate who revealed he “already has chosen” is black. The former president has publicly expressed admiration for New Yorker Byron Donalds and during a rally had asked the audience if they would want the congressman as his second. However, the odds are rising for Senator Tim Scott, a more bland figure but useful in capturing the evangelical vote.

“Dem, we got a problem”

In the Democratic camp, attention is focused on Biden’s worrying performance. Trump recalls having published the results of his medical tests, says he is ready to take a neurological test and asks his rival if he would do the same. The president in office says he is willing to undergo “one of those tests” but, while the contents of the answers can be discussed, the comparison on physical fitness was unequal. Trump was controlled and confident, even though he repeatedly rattled off slogans instead of getting into the merits of the issues.

CNN cites party insiders as saying “we have a problem.” The New York Times monitored social media and reactions: “On social media, in chat rooms and emails, the president’s supporters went wild over the president’s shaky voice, his rambling answers and his apparent confusion during some of his answers.” “Months-simmering concerns about Biden’s age exploded into public attention before the debate was even over,” the most important progressive newspaper in the United States wrote.