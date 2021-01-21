The new US President, Joe Biden, announced that his predecessor, Donald Trump, left him in the Oval Office at the White House a “very friendly” message in keeping with his traditions.

“The president has written a very friendly message,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

“Because it is a personal message, I will not talk about it before I speak with him,” he added.

As of Wednesday evening, it was not clear whether Trump would abide by the tradition between the outgoing president and his new successor and leave Biden a message in the Oval Office, because Trump boycotted the inauguration and did not officially congratulate Biden on his election.

Biden on Wednesday became the forty-sixth president of the United States to succeed Trump, who left the White House hours before the end of his term, speaking briefly about a “wonderful four-year term” that represents the “honor of a lifetime.”