There is no real plan B if Joe Biden really were to withdraw his candidacy for the November elections. The president of the United States, protagonist of a disastrous TV confrontation with Donald Trump, has no intention of throwing in the towel. “I didn’t have a great evening, but neither did Trump”, the president’s reflection on his trip to the Hamptons, the weekend retreat for wealthy New Yorkers, for a fundraiser. Some protesters ‘welcome’ the president with explicit signs: “Please withdraw”, “Thank you, next one”, “Resign for democracy”, and “We love you but it’s time”.

The picture, as CNN outlines, is extremely fluid. After the panic that invaded the Democratic Party immediately after the debate, we think about the scenarios. “There is no real succession plan,” a Democratic Biden campaign adviser told CNN. “And that’s what makes this not only painful, but also very problematic.” Biden, who after the debate sought ‘redemption’ with a lively rally in North Carolina, flew to the Hamptons on Saturday, the weekend retreat for wealthy New Yorkers, for a fundraiser.

The weight of the polls

The president, who has the full support of his wife Jill, continues his work as usual. The Democratic Party, however, is moving in other directions. The Dems, CNN says, have commissioned polls that will arrive from the weekend to the first days of next week to evaluate the effects of the ‘television flop’. It is necessary to evaluate the consequences in particularly important constituencies and outline the democratic chances of maintaining control of the Chamber and maintaining a majority, even if slim, in the Senate.

Another figure connected to the campaign, according to CNN, says Biden might consider stepping back only if the data showed that the candidacy could hurt the party in the House and Senate votes. If the negative outcome of the debate were to drive potential voters away from the pollsto the advantage of Trump and the Republicans, the president would find himself at a crucial decision: “The party is in President Biden’s hands. He deserves our respect and the space for any decision,” the words of an anonymous senator.