Der Spiegel: Pre-election debate with Trump turned out to be a disaster for Biden

The election debates between current and former US Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump, which took place last night, captured the world’s attention. They were broadcast live on CNN in an unusual format: there were no spectators or journalists in the room. In addition, the debaters did not shake hands and were able to hold out for only 20 minutes of the planned hour and a half without insults.

And although the US presidential candidates had to discuss serious topics and talk about US domestic and foreign policy, much more viewers of the television debates and the world media were interested in the physical form of 78-year-old Trump and 81-year-old Biden – the latter’s possible health problems have long been have become a topic for black humor on the Internet. What else did journalists from different countries of the world pay attention to and what conclusions did they draw – in the Lenta.ru material.

Debates in China Compared to Reality Show

Chinese edition of Global Times believesthat the viewers’ attention was focused not on the political statements of the two candidates, but on their physical form. “The emphasis on the candidates’ ages highlighted the phenomenon of gerontocracy in US politics. It also demonstrated a significant flaw in their political system, which is proclaimed democratic,” the publication noted, citing Chinese experts.

The article also stated that such televised debates are similar to reality shows, since the fact of whose policies are more effective or better is given much less attention than how the candidates perform.

Photo: Allison Joyce/Reuters

“Media around the world recognize that political debates are not worth watching. There is nothing significant about them. What people are really concerned about is the physical condition of the candidates,” said US specialist Liu Xiang in a conversation with the publication.

Spain calls debates a disaster for Biden

How believes Pablo Pardo, a columnist for the Spanish publication El Mundo, said the US Democratic Party hoped the debate would help dispel doubts about Biden’s ability to run for a second term. “In a sense, that’s what happened: he dispelled doubts. Not all, but many,” Pardo sneered and drew attention to the fact that the president’s condition has worried politicians in many Western countries.

The columnist also mockingly called Biden’s performance historic and said it wasn’t just bad, it was terrible. He also found that Biden repeatedly “stared at Trump with his mouth open, as if he couldn’t understand what the Republican was saying” during the debate. According to Pardo, despite Trump repeatedly answering questions out of turn, he is the one who will be remembered by viewers as a good speaker.

The debate result was a disaster for Biden Pablo PardoColumnist for the Spanish publication El Mundo

Photo: Marco Bello / Reuters

India decided that Trump behaved aggressively

By opinion According to the Indian newspaper Hindustan Times, the debates were important, and the confrontation between Biden and Trump itself turned out to be capable of turning the course of the election campaign.

At the same time, the article poked fun at Biden’s physical condition. The article says that the current US president froze several times during the debates, and also froze for several seconds while answering a question about the economy, which his opponents were really expecting.

He stumbled most of the time when talking about important numbers like the number of jobs created during his presidency or capping drug costs. Hindustan Times

At the same time, according to the publication, despite the fact that Biden insulted his opponent several times during the debates, Trump behaved more aggressively, repeatedly deviated from the given topic and told lies.

Germany Calls on Democrats to Look for Alternative to Biden

How notes According to German publication Der Spiegel, the Biden-Trump debate shocked Germans as one of the potential candidates appeared “decrepit and unpredictable” and the other lied.

Photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters

“Democrats must look for an alternative to him. Otherwise, they themselves are paving the way for Donald Trump to the Oval Office,” stated German newspaper Der Spiegel columnist René Pfister wrote in an article titled “Biden Should Do the World a Favor and Surrender.”

Joe Biden’s Debate Appearance Was a Disaster Rene Pfistercolumnist for Der Spiegel

At the same time, the Der Spiegel material repeatedly emphasizes that Germany fears that Trump may again become president of the United States. Der Spiegel calls this scenario “a historical tragedy that will be felt by the whole world.”