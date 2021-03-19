US President Joe Biden tripped on Friday three times while climbing the stairs of the presidential plane, Air Force One, which is taking him to visit Atlanta. As the footage of his departure has shown, Biden lost his balance for the first time as he climbed the stairs holding the railing with his right hand, and did not fall, but did have to put his other hand on the ground. Then he stumbled two more times in a row, and in the last one he ended up falling to one side, although he immediately rejoined.

After the small mishap, the American president quickly climbed to the bottom of the stairs and turned around to make the military salute before entering the plane. In Biden’s team they played down the stumbling blocks. The president “is one hundred percent fine,” Karine Jean-Pierre, White House undersecretary of press, told reporters aboard the plane, who highlighted the wind that was blowing this afternoon at Andrews Air Force Base ( Maryland), where Air Force One usually departs. “I almost fell myself going up the stairs,” said the spokeswoman, emphasizing once again that the president is fine after the stumble. The president of the United States and the vice president, Kamala Harris, travel to Atlanta to meet with Asian Americans, three days after the shootings that left eight people dead in Asian massage parlors.