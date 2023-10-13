Biden stumbled on stairs while trying to get on stage in Philadelphia

American President Joe Biden again tripped on the stairs while trying to get on stage during a speech in Philadelphia. This is reported by RIA News.

The published footage shows how the head of state stumbles twice on the stairs and holds on to the railing to avoid falling. Judging by the video, he had to climb about five steps.

Earlier, Biden lost his balance while walking down a plane in Detroit. It also became known that the politician began to more often use the emergency ramp at the rear of the presidential airframe to reduce the risk of another fall.