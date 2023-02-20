In February 2014, acts against the government led to the overthrow of the Ukrainian president; soon after, Putin annexed Crimea

A departure of the president of the USA, Joe Bidento Kiev this Monday (20.Feb.2023) is held on the anniversary of important events of the 2014 Ukrainian protests. The trip also coincides with the trip to Russia of China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi.

Biden arrived in Kiev by surprise to meet the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky. It was the 1st visit by a Chief Executive of the USA to Ukraine since 2008, when George W. Bush was in the country.

Exactly 9 years ago, on February 20, 2014, dozens of people were shot dead by Ukrainian police as they demonstrated against the government. Days later, the then president of the country, Viktor Yanukovych, was deposed and fled to Russia. Moscow then took the Crimea and sent paramilitaries and weapons to foment an insurgency in eastern Ukraine.

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, made the invasion of Crimea official by signing, in March 2014, the bill that determined that the territory would be annexed to Russia. At the time, he argued that Crimea’s ethnic Russian majority was in danger and called the invasion a “rescue operation”. To this day, the international community does not recognize the peninsula as part of Russian territory.

Crimea wastransferred” to Ukraine by Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev in 1954 as a “gift” to strengthen ties between the two nations. Still, Russian nationalists had been anticipating the return of the peninsula to Russian territory since the fall of the Soviet Union.

WANG YI IN RUSSIA

The State Councilor of China and diplomat Wang Yi arrives in Moscow this Monday (Feb 20) for negotiations which, according to the newspaper The Wall Street Journalmust involve the war in Ukraine.

Wang Yi participated in the last week of 59th Munich Security Conferenceat Germany. talked to the head of diplomacy from the HUH (European Union), Josep BorrellIt is like United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

The Chinese diplomat said that the Asian country and Europe should strengthen cooperation in order to guarantee the “peace and stability” global. According to him, if both opt for dialogue and cooperation, “there will be no block confrontation” not one”new Cold War”.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Blinken “spoke directly about the unacceptable violation of US sovereignty and international law”. Price also stated that the secretary left “clear that the United States will not accept any violation” and that incidents such as the alleged spy balloon “must never occur again”.

The Chinese adviser also met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kulebafor a meeting on the margins of the Munich Security Conference.

According to the Chinese newspaper South China Morning PostWang Yi told Kuleba that China “has always been on the side of peace and dialogue”.

“We do not want to see the crisis in Ukraine prolonged and expanded and we are ready to work with the international community to prevent further deterioration of the situation and persistently fight for peace”, said Wang.

BIDEN IN KIEV

This Monday’s meeting (20. Feb) was the 2nd between Biden and Zelensky since the beginning of the war, on February 24, 2022. Speaking at the Mariinsky Palace, the North American announced US$ 500 million in additional assistance to Ukraine. He said details would be released in a few days, but added that the package would include more military equipment, such as artillery ammunition.

In announcement released by the White House, Biden said the trip was aimed at reaffirming the commitment “unshakable” from the USA “with democracy, sovereignty and territorial integrity” from Ukraine.

“Later this week, we will announce additional sanctions against elites and companies that are trying to evade or fill Russia’s war machine.”, reads the statement from the White House.

During the visit, Zelensky said that Biden’s departure is a sign “extremely important” in support of Ukraine and Ukrainians. “The 1st phone call with support for Ukraine was from the White House. Thank you for your leadership. I also thank you for the bipartisan support, for the support of Congress”, Zelensky told Biden.

“1 year ago, the world was preparing for the fall of Kiev”, said Biden. “One year later, Kiev is on its feet“, he said. “And Ukraine is on its feet. Democracy is standing”.

“When Putin launched his invasion nearly 1 year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlive us. But he was absolutely wrong.”, declared Biden when speaking to journalists.

