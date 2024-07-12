Biden Tries Again to Insult Russian President Putin

US President Joe Biden has once again attempted to insult Russian leader Vladimir Putin, reports RIA News.

“Those who thought NATO’s time was over were rudely awakened when Putin invaded Ukraine. Europe’s deepest and oldest fears have come back to life. Because once again, a mad killer is on the march,” the politician said at a press conference following the NATO summit in Washington.

Biden has repeatedly made harsh statements about the Russian president. On June 28, during a debate with former US President Donald Trump, the American leader called Putin a “war criminal.”

In late May, the politician said that the United States stood with Ukraine against a “cruel tyrant.” In March, he called Putin a butcher. In February, Biden used the phrase “crazy SOB” to describe his Russian counterpart.