38 years ago Senator Joe Biden responded on behalf of the opposition to President Ronald Reagan with the promise that “we can rebuild a better and stronger economy that provides secure jobs.” Yesterday the roles were exchanged, but not the message. Biden continues to dream of a government that provides Americans with better jobs, and since his party only achieves a majority with the vice president’s runoff vote, he needs to win the votes of the opposition.

It is fair to say that in the longest speech a president ever gave during his first appearance before Congress, he made an effort to embark Republicans on his vision, but the ideological differences that confronted Reagan in 1983 doom any possible meeting in 2021. “It makes bipartisanship very difficult,” concluded Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, one of the few willing to come to terms with the other party.

With the experience of a man who has spent 47 years in Congress and a conciliatory tone, the president got some opposition legislators like Mitt Romney to applaud him at specific moments of the speech, without making them more willing to work with him. Biden knows this, because he is in charge of negotiating Obama’s proposals in Congress. That is why you know that there is no time to waste. You cannot waste the honeymoon that presidents enjoy in their first year in negotiations that lead to nothing. It is one thing to applaud his version of Trump’s ‘America First’ or American exceptionalism, and another to betray the principles that the best government is the one that does not exist, as Reagan said.

On the contrary, the new president wants to use all the resources owned and owned by the state to finance a massive plan in the style of Roosevelt’s New Deal that drives a true economic boom, modernizes the country and ushers in a golden age for the middle class. Pretending to do so by raising taxes on the rich, because “Wall Street did not build this country, the middle class did”, something that petrified any smile that might have drawn his former colleagues when he assured that there is no reason why the turbines wind turbines that are now made in China cannot be manufactured in Pittsburgh.

His commitment to use all the dollars that Congress approves to buy products made in America that create jobs for Americans is not enough to overcome the suspicion against the big government that under Biden’s tutelage continues to print billions. His $ 1.9 trillion economic stimulus plan accounts for 40% of the federal budget and about 9% of GDP. That of infrastructure, amounts to 2.3 billion. And the family support that he announced last night is 1.8 billion.

To cut child poverty in half, guarantee four more years of public education, give tax credits of up to $ 3,600 per child, and ensure that low- and middle-income families pay no more than 7% of their income in daycare, he proposes raising tax those who earn more than $ 400,000 a year, returning the highest tax rate to 39.6 percent, “which was when George W. Bush came to power,” he stressed. This will be added to the increase in corporate tax with which it intends to finance its infrastructure plan and to the Treasury’s offensive to pursue tax evasions and end the loopholes that last year allowed 55 multi-nationals not to pay any type of federal taxes , despite adding 40,000 million benefits. “What I’m not going to do is burden the middle class more,” he promised. “What I propose is fair and fiscally responsible.”

As proof that Reagan’s trickle-down economy “has never worked,” he recalled that the latest 2017 tax cuts “that were going to pay for themselves” added $ 2 trillion to the deficit. And while 20 million Americans lost their jobs during the pandemic, 650 people increased their fortunes by more than a trillion. “It is time for the economy to grow from the bottom to the middle,” he decided.

In today’s divisive climate, and with his slim minority in the Senate, it will be a miracle to pass any of these plans, like immigration reform, gun control laws, or expanding health care reform, but Biden didn’t want to be “ belligerent, “he said. Just as he proposes that Russia and China cooperate in areas of mutual interests, he asked the opposition to approve “at least” the parts of his proposals with which they agree: reinforcing security at the border, granting citizenship to so-called dreamers, create a strict roadmap for the legalization of their parents, require a serial number for so-called ghost weapons, and negotiate better prices for drugs from government-funded health programs.

“We have looked into the abyss of insurrection and autocracy,” he recalled, “of the pandemic and pain, but ‘We the People’ have not taken a step back,” he said, paraphrasing the country’s founding charter. “There is nothing, nothing beyond our capacity that we cannot do together,” I encourage them.

Five minutes after he left the floor, the Republican legislators who had remained rigid with his speech recovered the conservative temper of the hand of the colored senator from South Carolina Tim Scott, who faced with the determination of Biden to end »the systemic racism ”I assure you that“ this country is not racist ”. A star was born, capable of making them feel good about themselves, unlike a president who “seems like a good man” but whose actions he considers even more television. He spoke of finding “common ground in common sense” and, paradoxically, that is also what Biden was trying to do, who has in the Senate the great challenge of his next hundred days.