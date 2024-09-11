Bates: Biden Dons Trump Hat to Keep US Unity After 9/11

US President Joe Biden has tried on a cap in support of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, White House spokesman Andrew Bates reported on social media.

“At the Shanksville Fire Station, the President spoke of the country’s post-9/11 bipartisan unity and called for a return to it. As a gesture, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter, who, in the same spirit, suggested that the President wear a Trump hat. He briefly put it on,” he wrote.

This is how Bates explained the publication of the Trump campaign, which posted a photo of Biden in his former opponent’s cap on his account and thanked him for his support.

Earlier, US presidential candidate Donald Trump, his opponent Kamala Harris and current US leader Joe Biden united and took part in a ceremony to commemorate the victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York. Trump’s candidate for US Vice President J.D. Vance also took part in the event.