USA, TV duel. Trump: “Biden is taking us to World War III”

The TV duel in the USA Between Biden And Trump ahead of the November presidential elections has inflamed the American electoral campaign. The two challengers They didn’t even shake hands, a sign of a climate of sky-high tension. While on the one hand suspicions about President Biden have become clear: trembling voice and disjointed sentenceson the other hand the tycoon attacked but failed to knock out his opponent. “We are a nation that is about to failit won’t happen with me,” Trump said in his final appeal. “Biden – Trump claims – has done nothing, he makes the country unsafe by allowing millions of people to pour into the US, he has no respect for the military, what happened in Afghanistan, Israel and Ukraine it shouldn’t have happened,” Trump said, “we’ve been living in hell for three and a half years, the whole country is exploding. Biden is leading us towards World War III” Why “Kim Jong-un, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin They don’t respect it.”

On the war a GazaTrump takes an open stance: “Israel must finish the job against Hamas“. Biden managed to land a few hits, attacking Trump on his legal issues. “You had sex with a porn star when your wife was pregnant and you come to lecture us? You are the only convicted felon on this stage,” Biden said. Then he said he will “make sure that the richest should start paying their fair share” to keep Social Security solvent. “Right now, anyone making less than $170,000 is paying 6% of their income, their salary. Millionaires pay 1%“.

Both Democratic Party strategists and the base, with a debate on social media already heated, are panicking over the confirmation of fears for Joe Biden’s precarious physical condition, which came after the TV duel with Donald Trump. The President of the United States, after the broadcast, declared that it “went well”. Kamala Harris was more cautious, almost as if to give voice to the doubts that are starting to circulate in Democratic circles about the suitability of such an elderly candidate.

“It was a slow start, that’s obvious to everyone, I don’t doubt that,” Harris acknowledged, “but he finished strong.” The latest international releases, not least the recent G7, have increased apprehension about the health of the eighty-one-year-old candidate. At the top levels of the party there are those who wonder whether it is too late for it to take a step back. David Axelrod, the man behind Obama’s victorious campaign, “was the night that confirmed people’s fears.”

The name that circulates most insistently as a possible replacement is that of the fifty-six-year-old governor of California, Gavin Newsom. CNN cites party sources as saying “we have a problem.” The New York Times tracked reactions on the Internet: “On social media, in chats and in emails, the president’s supporters went nuts over his shaking voice, his rambling answers and his apparent confusion during some of the responses. of him”. “Concerns about Biden’s age, which had been simmering for months, exploded into public attention even before the debate ended” writes the most important progressive newspaper in the USA.