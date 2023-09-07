Chinese, Chinese, and Chinese. The White House does not mention the oriental colossus in its statements about the tour, but the trip that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, has undertaken to Asia to participate in the G-20 summit in New Delhi, the capital of India , and meeting in Hanoi with the Vietnamese authorities has as one of its great implicit objectives to strengthen the alliances that it forges in the region to respond to the rise of its great systemic rival.

Both legs of the trip underscore the extent to which Washington is interested in forging ties with countries in the Indo-Pacific region, even if the governments of those nations do not always share the same interests or values ​​that the United States claims to uphold, from rights rights to freedom of the press.

The visit complements other steps that the White House has already taken in this regard in the region during the Biden term: last month it agreed to strengthen the triangular alliance with South Korea and Japan, during a trilateral summit at Camp David, the residence of rest of the American president. So far this year, it has given new impetus to the informal group known as Quad —India, Japan, Australia and the United States— or to the Aukus military pact (United Kingdom, Australia and the United States).

Although Biden has declared himself “disappointed” at not seeing President Xi Jinping face to face on this occasion, the White House tenant will find a greater space to convey his messages: his Chinese counterpart, who had attended each edition of the summit during his tenure so far, he has chosen to stay at home, for unspecified reasons, and send Premier Li Qiang in his place.

Biden, who arrives in New Delhi this Friday, plans to meet almost immediately with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he already received with honors as head of state last June at the White House. And after participating in the summit of the world’s main economies, he will travel next Monday to Vietnam, another of the countries in the Indo-Pacific region that views China’s assertiveness with concern and that Washington intensely courts.

At the G-20 meeting, the US president will try to strengthen two key international financial institutions in the current economic order, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which provide financing and advice to developing countries. The idea, in the opinion of the experts, is to reinforce the role of both as alternatives to the programs and institutions that China already has in place to offer assistance to the nations of the Global South: from the initiative known as the New Silk Road — which this month celebrates its 10th anniversary— to the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). Washington accuses Beijing of using its financing programs as a tool to attract other countries into its orbit.

“Given the scale of the (international investment) needs and, frankly, the scale of coercive and unsustainable Chinese financing through the New Silk Road, we have to take advice that there are high-quality solutions and capacity to respond to the needs of the countries”, declared the White House national security adviser, Jake Sullivan.

The United States has historically been the main player in both the World Bank and the IMF. But as China has established itself as the world’s second largest economy, it has also increased its influence within both institutions created at the Breton Woods conference in 1944. At the same time, it has expanded its financing to countries in the Global South through its new programs and their institutional banks, which came to grant more loans in Latin America than the IMF and the World Bank combined.

Biden asked the US Congress in August to allocate 2.5 billion dollars to the World Bank, an amount that he believes will encourage other member countries to also increase their contributions.

In addition, the US president will ask the members of the G-20 in Delhi for a “significant” cancellation of the foreign debt, “so that small and middle-income countries can recover after years of pressure on their economies and their population,” said the US president. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

“The strategy is to demonstrate that there are bilateral tools, but also, and in the context of the G-20, there are multilateral tools, and multilateral tools led by the United States. There is a desire to present the will to support and strengthen these institutions”, considers Stephanie Segal, from the think tank Center for International Strategic Studies (CSIS).

But the White House insists time and time again that these steps are not taken with China in mind. “Increasing the size, relevance and capacity of the World Bank to assist small and middle-income countries is not against China,” said Counselor Sullivan this week at a press conference to present the presidential trip.

From New Delhi, Biden will travel to Hanoi to discuss increased bilateral cooperation with the Vietnamese authorities. The president could announce that the bilateral relationship will be upgraded to an extensive strategic alliance, the highest level of US diplomatic ties. A great leap for a friendship that only fully normalized in 1995, 20 years after the war that confronted them.

As the White House has pointed out, Biden will meet with the General Secretary of the Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong, with whom he already met during his time as vice presidents. With him, he will discuss technology, innovation and efforts to “increase peace, prosperity and stability in the region.”

Vietnam, which maintains a relatively cordial relationship with China despite its territorial disputes in the South China Sea, has a keen interest in deepening its ties with the United States, already its biggest trading partner. This country has benefited from the friction between Washington and Beijing, which has made it an alternative source of supplies for US markets.

China has viewed Biden’s visit to its neighbor to the south with discomfort. This week she has organized her own high-level visit to Vietnam, with the stated aim of intensifying “political trust” between the two countries.

