After US President Donald Trump’s controversial visit to Kenosha, his challenger Joe Biden also wants to travel to the city, which has been shaken by unrest during anti-racism protests.

Biden’s campaign team announced on Wednesday that Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden would be visiting the city this Thursday. There should be a meeting with residents “to heal and to address the challenges we are facing”.

Trump was in Kenosha on Tuesday despite the fact that the mayor of the city and the governor of the state of Wisconsin – both members of the Democratic Party – had spoken out against a visit by the Republican.

Trump took advantage of the controversial visit two months before the presidential election to put himself back in the limelight as the “President of Law and Order”: He stood behind the police and described riots on the sidelines of demonstrations against police violence and racism as “domestic terrorism” and anti -american riots. At the same time, he denied that there was systematic racism among the US police.

Kenosha is currently representative of the anti-racism protests of the past few months. The situation in the city, and with it the visits of the presidential candidates, could help decide the election campaign.

In Kenosha, the African American Jacob Blake was seriously injured by gunshots in the back during a police operation on August 23. The incident led to protests against racism and police violence, which led to riots.

Last week, two people were shot on the sidelines of the protests and a 17-year-old white man was arrested as a suspect. The teenager, armed with an assault rifle, had apparently joined a self-proclaimed vigilante group that claims to protect businesses from rioters.

Kenosha exemplifies the tensions in the country that shaped Trump’s reign. Critics accuse the president of fueling the tension in a targeted manner in order to be able to present himself as a guarantor of law and order in the election campaign.

The right-wing populist, on the other hand, accuses his challenger Biden of weakness in dealing with violence and crime. For weeks he has been drawing a horror scenario of chaos and anarchy should Biden win the presidential election on November 3rd. In polls, the incumbent is currently behind the former vice president.

Because of the corona pandemic, Biden has hardly left his home state of Delaware in the past few months and has not campaigned in front of supporters. Trump, on the other hand, enjoys great media attention as president and with his polemical statements and appearances.

Biden also recently announced campaign trips. In particular, he wants to visit states that could be particularly competitive in the presidential election. This also includes Wisconsin in the north of the USA. (dpa, AFP)