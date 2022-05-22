US President Joe Biden travels to Japan on Sunday for the second leg of a trip to bolster US leadership in Asia in the face of a rising China and a dangerously unpredictable atomic-weapon North Korea.

Biden leaves South Korea, where he met with newly elected president Yoon Suk-yeol, with whom he even discussed expanding military exercises to counter Kim Jong Un’s noisy onslaughts.

While officials in both countries have warned that Kim could heighten tensions with a nuclear test while Biden is in the region, the US president said democratic allies should deepen ties.

During a press conference with Yoon, Biden cited a “(global) competition between democracies and autocracies” and said the Asia-Pacific region is a crucial battleground.

“We talked about our need to extend this beyond the United States, Japan and South Korea, but to the entire Pacific, South Pacific and Indo-Pacific. I think this is an opportunity,” Biden said.

While China remains the United States’ main adversary in this dispute, Biden illustrated the tough challenge he faces with Russia when he signed into law on Saturday night a $40 billion aid bill to help Ukraine fight forces. Russian invaders.

The bill, passed earlier by Congress, was brought to Seoul so that Biden could make it into law without having to wait for his return to Washington on Tuesday night.

Before leaving South Korea, Biden met with the president of automaker Hyundai to celebrate a decision taken by the company to invest $5.5 billion in an electric vehicle plant in Georgia, southern United States.

He also met with the US and South Korean military alongside Yoon, a compromise that a senior White House official said was able to “reflect the true integrated nature” of the two countries’ economic and military alliance.

In Japan, Biden will meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Emperor Naruhito on Monday before the Quad alliance summit on Tuesday between leaders from Australia, India, Japan and the United States.

Also on Monday, Biden will announce a major American initiative for regional trade, the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity.

– North Korean threat –

Biden and Yoon said in a statement Saturday that “considering the evolving threat” from North Korea, they “agreed to initiate discussions to expand the scope and scale of combined military exercises and training on and around the Korean Peninsula.”

The possible intensification of joint US-South Korean military exercises would be a response to North Korea’s campaign of sanctions-targeted weapons tests this year, as fears grow of an imminent launch of a new missile.

Voted as a strong pro-US message, Yoon said he and Biden “discussed whether we need to launch various types of joint exercises to prepare for a nuclear strike.”

He also specified the need for “fighter planes and missiles in a change from the past, when we only thought of the nuclear umbrella for deterrence.”

Any escalation in US-Korean joint military exercises would likely anger Pyongyang, which sees these joint exercises as rehearsals for an invasion.

Meanwhile, Biden and Yoon have extended an offer of help to Pyongyang, which recently announced it was in the midst of a Covid-19 outbreak, a rare admission of domestic troubles.

The U.S.-North Korea statement noted that the two presidents “express concern about the recent outbreak of Covid-19” and “are willing to work with the international community to provide assistance” to North Korea to help fight the virus.

On Sunday, North Korean state media reported that 2.6 million people had a fever, with 67 deaths – what they claim is a fatality rate of just 0.03%, despite an unvaccinated population where malnutrition is widespread.

While Biden said he wouldn’t rule out meeting Kim if he was “sincere”, he reported the difficulty of dealing with an unpredictable dictator.

“We offer vaccines, not only to North Korea but also to China, and we are prepared to do so immediately,” Biden said during a joint press conference with Yoon. “We had no response,” she added.