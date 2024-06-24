Home page politics

From: Babett Gumbrecht

The first TV debate for the US election between Trump and Biden will take place very early this time. Both politicians are pursuing different strategies.

Washington DC – Preparations for the first TV debate on US election are running at full speed: Already on Thursday (27 June), Joe Biden and Donald Trump for the showdown in front of the cameras. Each candidate spends the time before the TV duel differently.

While the incumbent President Joe Biden While Trump spent the last few days in seclusion with his advisers at Camp David, the country residence of the US presidents near Washington, simulating debates, Donald Trump is in the middle of the election campaign, reports BBC.

TV duel between Biden and Trump: Unusually early date before US election 2024

The TV channel CNN The duel between Biden and Trump, moderated by the US Broadcasting Corporation, will take place unusually early before the 2024 US election. In the past, the TV duels between the US presidential candidates only took place in the last three months before the election, reports the German press agency.

US President Joe Biden (l.) and Donald Trump are getting ready for the 2024 US election. The first TV duel is coming up soon. © -/AP/dpa

The early date of the TV debate between Biden and Trump is also unusual because the politicians have not yet been officially nominated as presidential candidates. The Republicans will not choose former President Trump as their candidate until a party convention in mid-July, the Democrats want to nominate President Biden at a meeting in August.

The early However, the date of the TV duel corresponds to the wishes of the Biden camp. One of the reasons given was that this time the televised debates should be over before the election process begins – thanks to the early voting option used by millions of citizens, the election will start in the second half of September. A second debate is scheduled for September 10.

Conversations instead of mock debates: Trump speaks to senators about issues before TV debate on US election

Trump and Biden already faced off against each other in 2020. The Democratic president is now preparing with Ron Klain, his former chief of staff, who also helped him prepare for his State of the Union address in March. CBSNews reported that Bob Bauer, who served as a White House adviser under former President Barack Obama, is playing the role of Donald Trump in the mock debates with Joe Biden.

Trump, on the other hand, according to his team, has not completed as rigorous debate training as his rival. However, according to media reports, the former president has surrounded himself with senators and potential candidates for the vice presidential candidacy in order to discuss with them the likely topics of the TV debate. “He is thinking about how he can translate these really important topics into a message that works,” said Republican Senator JD Vance in an interview with FoxNewsVance is one of the senators who has met with Trump in recent days, along with Marco Rubio and Eric Schmitt.

According to the newspaper The Hill Trump also discusses how he plans to address issues such as the Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021, which Biden has called an attack on American democracy.

Exchange of blows on the 2024 US election: Trump focuses on immigration debate ahead of TV duel

Trump is also relying on aggressive polemics against immigrants in this election campaign for the 2024 US election and is likely to once again blame Biden personally for the record numbers of irregular migrants at the border with Mexico in the debate. Meanwhile, the president recently drastically tightened migration rules.

The Republican will probably also accuse Biden of a colossal failure in economic policy – although the data points to a solid recovery in the US economy. Conversely, Biden will try to put abortion rights at the forefront. He accuses Trump of having enabled the court to abolish nationwide abortion rights in 2022 with his nomination of three conservative judges to the Supreme Court.

Biden to face Trump in TV duel for US election: US President wants to hit out at Trump

Biden will also challenge his rival – partly because of his sympathies for the Kremlin chief Wladimir Putin – pose a foreign policy risk, not least with regard to the Ukraine conflict. Above all, however, Biden will describe his opponent as a threat to democracy. The fact that Trump never accepted his election defeat to Biden in 2020, intervened against the election result at the time and is being prosecuted for this, provides Biden with plenty of material for his warnings.

Conversely, Biden’s advanced age and state of health are likely to become a topic of debate. The 81-year-old himself repeatedly fuels doubts about his suitability for the office with his occasional outbursts. It is questionable how aggressively Trump will approach the issue in the debate. For him, it is a double-edged office – at 78, Trump is not much younger, and he too often gets into verbal tangles.

Outlook on Biden-Trump duel: insinuations and insults possible again

Biden and Trump also had two TV debates in 2020. And they were very aggressive. One thing that is remembered is Biden’s angry reaction to Trump’s repeated interruptions: “Can you shut up, man?”

This time, too, things are likely to get very tough. Trump does not necessarily expect to be able to throw the president into a tailspin. Rather, he is preparing for an energetic appearance by Biden – and is spreading the perfidious allegation that the president is taking stimulants. (bg/dpa)