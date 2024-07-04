USA, the alternative to Biden is Harris: on migrants she thinks almost like Trump

Joe Biden is seriously considering the withdraw of his candidacy for the presidency USA of November. The number one in the White House has admitted his difficulties and now several Democrats are openly pushing for the replacement. The president himself after the flop in the televised debate against Trump He admitted “I was falling asleep on stage“, “I wasn’t clear“, “I was tired“, “I’ve traveled too much“. A series of sentences that make one think of his step back. Now among the Dems there is a hunt for a replacement. The dream would be Michelle Obamathe only one capable of beating Trump, but the former president’s wife does not seem willing to accept the offer. The alternative at the moment is Biden’s vice, Kamala Harris.

But the polls – reports Il Corriere della Sera – saw her until recently even more unpopular than Bidenhis chances of winning are now only slightly improved over the president’s. Too many misunderstandings surrounded Harris when she was co-opted onto the ticket at the end of the 2020 primaries. Four years ago, the party’s left wing was strong; two of its candidates, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warrenhad initially done better than Biden. Biden’s nomination of Harris as vice president was celebrated with fireworks: historical, revolutionary. In reality his biography lent itself to a completely different narrative. Kamala acted the part presenting itself as a representative of marginalized minoritiesdiscriminated against and oppressed.

The myth soon collapsedas soon as Biden delegated one of the most explosive dossiers to her: the migration crisis, the pressure of refugees on the southern border. Harris’ message – continues Il Corriere – on her first mission in Central America was “let’s help them at home“. He used harsh slogans, “stay because we will not welcome you”. When Harris sacrificed herself for this cause, the left of her party saw it as a traitor. Thus began his descent into hell, suddenly all his defects made headlines: unpreparedness on the dossiersthe loud laughter that inappropriately punctuates his speeches, the arguments and dismissals in his team of collaborators. Now the road is uphill for herbut the Dems have no alternatives.