Joe Biden took the presidential oath of office at the inauguration ceremony in front of the Capitol in Washington, DC, thus becoming the 46th leader of the United States. The ceremony was broadcast by Izvestia.

During the swearing-in, Biden raised his right hand and put his left on the Bible.

In his inauguration speech, the American leader said that with his arrival “democracy has triumphed.” Biden also called it “a day of hope.” He also stressed that the will of the people was heard.

Before that, Kamala Harris took the oath and took office as the 49th Vice President of the United States. Thus, she became the first woman in the history of the country to hold this post.

The anthem of the United States was performed by singer Lady Gaga. Singer Jennifer Lopez also sang at the ceremony, accompanied by the US Marine Corps Band.

Contrary to tradition, incumbent US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump did not meet Biden and his wife Jill at the White House and did not attend the inauguration at the Capitol.

The ceremony was held in a truncated format and in compliance with the rules of a safe distance due to the spread of COVID-19. The organizers of the event abandoned the parade on the occasion of the inauguration of the next head of state. On this day, only legislators were allowed to be present on Capitol Hill, each of whom could invite only one guest.

General elections were held in the United States on November 3. According to official figures, the victory was won by Democrat Joe Biden. The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, at that time refused to admit defeat, calling the election rigged and promising to sue due to voting irregularities. In total, the politician and his supporters were unable to challenge the election results in courts about 30 times.

The US Congress approved the election of Democrat Joe Biden as President of the United States on January 7. The day before, Trump supporters rioted Washington DC. During the protests, they broke into the Capitol. There were clashes with the police, during which dozens of people were injured on both sides. Five people were killed, including one of the law enforcement officers.